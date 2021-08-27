[Watch] Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Star Search’ audition video.

Kim Kardashian appears to have been a typical kid who aspired to fame via “Star Search” long before she became a reality TV sensation with “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Kim posted a throwback video from her youth on Instagram on Thursday, showing the Kardashian sisters filming their audition video for “Star Search.” “Our Star Search audition!” she captioned the video. Clearly, we did not receive four stars… Kris Jenner, on the other hand, did it for our outfits!!!!”

Kim, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian can be seen grooving in matching metallic gowns while lip-syncing to Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now” in the video.

While the sisters’ silver hair accessories were synchronized, a young Khloé chose to wear sunglasses with her attire. Khloe jumped to the comments section as soon as the video was published to reminisce about it: “It has a 5-year-old vibe!”

Jenner appeared to be wistful after seeing her girls, saying, “Those were the days!!!!!” When I finally got to dress you!!!!!! I knew I should have gone into the fashion industry as a stylist…..”

Kourtney added, “BIG VIBES,” to which Khloe replied, “I am a f****** vibe!!!!!!!”

Kim wasn’t the first person to take a trip down memory lane. The SKIMS founder shared a photo of herself and Kourtney on Instagram a week ago that appeared to be from their college days.

“Baby, it’s the college years!!! University of Arizona was the one thing that kept me from becoming a crazy party girl. I recall paying Kourt a visit on college and serving as her designated driver. I despised all of the wild parties to the point where I sat at home and refused to drink or party again… So, thank you, University of Arizona. She captioned the photo, “I was never a student there, yet you shaped my life more than you know.”

Khloe took to Instagram right away to inform Kim that she, too, was at the party: “I was there that night too b—h.” She subsequently posted another photo from the same night to Instagram, captioning it, “Thanks Keeks!” Hello, hello, hello, hello, hello, hello, hello, hello, hello, hello I was there as well! #UofA” I know I was grinning on the inside.