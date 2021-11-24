[Watch] Keanu Reeves believes he is still married to Winona Ryder, his ‘Dracula’ co-star.

Keanu Reeves has opened up about his on-screen marriage to Winona Ryder once more. According to the actor, he feels he is still married to the actress.

Reeves, 57, and Ryder, 50, starred together as lovers in the 1992 film “Dracula.” In one scene from the film, the couple married in front of real priests in a Greek Orthodox church in Los Angeles.

On Monday, Reeves told Esquire, “We did an entire take of a marriage ceremony with actual priests.” “We are, according to Winona. We are, according to Coppola. So, I guess we’re married in God’s eyes “”, stated the actor.

This isn’t the first time the “Dracula” stars have spoken openly about their on-screen marriage. In 2018, Ryder told Entertainment Weekly, “We were married in the castle of Dracula. No, I swear to God, I believe we’re actually married.” Francis Ford Coppola, the film’s director, utilized a real Romanian priest, according to the actress. “I suppose we’re married,” Ryder replied, “since we filmed the master and he did the whole thing.”

“This is pretty authentic and I believe extremely beautiful since we actually conducted the ceremony and had the priest do the ceremony,” Coppola, 82, said of the on-set marriage in the same year, according to The Guardian.

“In a sense, when we were all done, we recognized that Keanu and Winona were truly married as a result of this scene and this ceremony,” he continued.

Reeves and Ryder have starred in a number of films together, including 2006’s “A Scanner Darkly,” 2009’s “The Private Lives of Pippa Lee,” and 2018’s “Destination Wedding.”

Since 2018, Reeves has been dating visual artist Alexandra Grant. In the meantime, Ryder has been dating fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011.

Reeves will appear in three upcoming films: “The Matrix Resurrections,” “John Wick: Chapter 4”, and “John Wick: Chapter 5”. The actor has lent his voice to the animated film “DC League of Super-Pets.”

Ryder, on the other hand, will star opposite Dermot Mulroney, John Gallagher Jr., Owen Teague, and Brianne Tju in the mystery thriller “The Cow.” Currently, the film is under post-production.