[Watch] Kate Middleton dazzles in a golden gown at the premiere of “No Time To Die.”

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton attended the premiere of the highly anticipated James Bond film “No Time to Die” in a gorgeous golden gown.

It was hosted at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, accompanied her husband, Prince William, to the occasion. The pair was also joined by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

“We’ve waited over two years for a true royal red carpet premiere – and they didn’t disappoint tonight,” a fan remarked beside a video of the couple walking down the red carpet.

“This has to be one of Catherine’s signature looks,” another fan commented. She has a great appearance! This is my all-time favorite photo of her!”

Middleton was dressed in a beautiful, glistening Jenny Packham gown with silver beading. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of golden earrings.

Daniel Craig, who played James Bond in the film, was seen interacting with the Duchess of Cambridge in one of the photographs uploaded by a fan.

The event’s earnings will benefit organisations that support current and past members of Britain’s three intelligence agencies: the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service, and Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).

The royal family is no stranger to attending movie premieres. The British Film Institute is patroned by the Prince of Wales. Since 2010, Prince William has served as the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

On August 31, the international trailer for “No Time To Die” was published.

The film is set to hit theaters on Thursday. Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and Ralph Fiennes all star in the film. Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote the screenplay for Cary Joji Fukunaga’s directorial debut.