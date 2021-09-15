[Watch] Justin Bieber serenades his wife Hailey at the Met Gala After Party in 2021.

Justin Bieber has a knack for making his lady happy. Justin Bieber offered a special homage to his wife Hailey Bieber while performing some of his most romantic songs at Balenciaga’s Met Gala After Party.

The Biebers not only walked the red carpet for the first time at the Met Gala in 2021, but they also celebrated their third wedding anniversary in the most romantic way possible.

Justin and Hailey chose a basic yet elegant all-black ensemble for the red carpet, an unexpected choice for a pair who usually prefers bright colors and adventurous designs. Hailey wore a Yves Saint Laurent black floor-length gown with a plunging neckline. Meanwhile, Justin was dressed in a black suit by “la Maison Drew,” a nod to his own streetwear company Drew House. He rounded off his appearance with a pair of sneakers and carried a smiley-face top handle bag, which is also the Drew House insignia.

Justin even used Instagram to brag about his stunning wife. “This is the woman of my dreams ____,” the singer captioned a photo of Hailey.

After posing for photos on the red carpet, Justin walked to the stage to honor the end of his three-year break by making the couple’s third anniversary more memorable and romantic for his wife.

Before beginning his performance, Justin can be seen dedicating it to his wife in a video shared online.

Justin sang “All That Matters” for his wife Hailey, according to stylish Maeve Reilly, who has worked with a number of celebrities including Hailey.

In another video, Hailey can be seen dancing with her friends, model Cara Delevingne and Madison Beer, to Justin’s song “Baby.”

Justin was seen battling off his jitters while seeking solace in his wife Hailey in yet another video, which appeared to be from just moments before he was supposed to perform at the Met Gala.

A source told EOnline, “They put up a stage for Bieber, and he arrived in a casual T-shirt and a hat.” “He performed with a band the entire night and appeared to be having a great time. He was ecstatic to be there and even mentioned Hailey on the mic,” the person claimed.