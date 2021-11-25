[Watch] Jared Leto Admits To Getting Fired From His Job For Selling Weed.

Oscar winner Jared Leto said that he was once dismissed from a job as a kid for selling marijuana out the back door of a movie theater.

“When I was a child, I worked at a movie theater and got fired for selling pot out the back door,” the 49-year-old actor said on Tuesday on Ellen DeGeneres. “I was a business owner.” Furthermore, he joked with the host that popcorn “goes great” with marijuana. At the time, the performer didn’t say what he did for a living at the theater.

While marijuana is now legal in many locations across the United States, it was banned 40 years ago when Leto was a child.

DeGeneres then inquired about Leto’s celebrity crushes, to which he said that he had two female and one male crush. He started with Barbara Eden and Vanna White, then moved on to Christopher Walken. “That took a turn,” DeGeneres said. Walken, 78, is a well-known actor who has appeared in films such as “Batman,” “Catch Me If You Can,” and “Sleepy Hollow.” Leto was most recently featured in the film “House of Gucci,” which is set to hit theaters this Wednesday. In the film, which is directed by Ridley Scott, the actor played Paolo Gucci’s character.

On Wednesday, Leto took to Twitter to reveal a scene from the film in which he dances with Lady Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani.

Given his impending endeavors, the actor will next be seen in “Morbius,” a superhero film set to hit theaters on January 28, 2022. The story follows biochemist Michael Morbius as he attempts to recover from a rare blood disorder. However, the experiment fails, and he transforms into a vampire.

Director Daniel Espinosa directs the film, which is based on the Marvel comic book “Morbius, the Living Vampire,” written by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane.

Leto will also appear in “WeCrashed,” a TV series starring Anne Hathaway, America Ferrera, Kyle Marvin, and O-T Fagbenle that will premiere on Apple TV+ next year. He’ll also appear in films such as “Adrift” and “Tron 3.” On a personal level, the actor is dating model Valery Kaufman, who is 26 years old.