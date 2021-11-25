[Watch] James Corden Apologizes To BTS ARMY, To Which RM Responds, “We Appreciate Your Apology.”

On Tuesday night, James Corden apologized to BTS for a joke he made in September that sparked outrage among the group’s fans.

The late-night talk show presenter referred to BTS fans as “15-year-old females” and described the group’s attendance at the United Nations as “strange.”

For the first time in two years, the “Butter” singers appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Tuesday. The item that made Corden chuckle in shame was brought up by band leader RM at the start of the show.

“With the ARMY, you’ve been in a lot of trouble. Is everything okay with you? “Corden was approached by RM, also known as Kim Nam Joon.

Jimin patted the talk show presenter on the back before asking, “Does anybody know what this was?”

Corden then used the opportunity to apologize to the audience, adding that he and the rest of the cast did not believe the jokes were “offensive to anyone.”

“We did two jokes, which I don’t think were offensive to anyone,” Corden added, “where we said that we felt it was weird that you were starting off the United Nations Summit with a performance.” “We suggested – and this is where I believe we went wrong – that your fans were 15-year-old girls, which is obviously not true, because I’m 43 years old and consider myself to be one of the biggest BTS fans on the planet.” Corden revealed that he learned about the criticism after pianist Reggie Watts of “The Late Late Show” texted him, asking, “Hey, are you okay?” Someone had wished for the show host’s death because of the jokes, he told BTS members.

“I was like, ‘Well, someone just told me they want I die today,’ which felt a little extreme,” Corden added. “It felt severe in response to what I thought were two innocuous jokes that we never wanted to be made at the expense of anyone. Because – as I’m sure you already know – we adore you and the entire ARMY. Yes, we do!” “I didn’t appreciate the notion of doing something that may have offended them, and I hope they understand that we would never do anything that would distress them,” he added.

RM reached out a hand to the host and said, "It's all right, James. Your apologies are greatly appreciated. All we wanted to do was clear the air." "We love you," Corden joked amid gasps from the audience.