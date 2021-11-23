[Watch] Henry Cavill Discusses Superman’s Future After ‘Justice League.’

Henry Cavill, who last appeared in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” which was released in March, discussed Superman’s destiny.

The 38-year-old British actor told GQ on Monday that he was “really focused on really fleshing out Superman’s early parts of his trip first,” noting that following the release of “Man of Steel” in June 2013, Superman became a “little darker” when “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” was dropped in 2016.

The actor recognized that Superman films are turning darker, but he wants to investigate Superman as a hero and how he was a true beacon of hope before portraying him as a failure.

“I really wanted to make sure we saw the hero Superman, and we saw the true symbol of hope, the beacon of light, before we walked down the path of darkness and finally redemption,” he explained.

“And it’s still something I’m quite interested in fleshing out,” he said.

Many fans have remarked that Superman’s character from the DC Extended Universe has been becoming darker in tone over time. Previously, Superman was depicted in a bright light, with a positive outlook on life.

Following the interview, it appears that not only the fans, but even the actor, have taken notice.

However, the financial aspect was a big factor in Warner Bros.’ decision to make Superman and Batman crossover films.

“Man of Steel,” directed by Zack Snyder, grossed $668 million worldwide, making it the ninth highest-grossing film of all time, despite the studio’s higher hopes.

The crossover movies were created to elevate Superman movies to the next level and produce more income, such to 2008’s “Dark Knight,” which grossed just over $1 billion.

It will be interesting to revisit Superman’s solo film, in which he battles classic villains such as Brainiac, Mongul, and Mister Mxyzptlk.

On the professional front, the actor is presently filming “Argylle,” a spy thriller set to hit theaters in 2022. Matthew Vaughn directed the film, which also features Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Dua Lipa, and Bryan Cranston.