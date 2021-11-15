[Watch] Halle Berry on a Possible ‘Catwoman’ Remake: ‘Make the stakes a lot higher.’

Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised” is due to premiere on Netflix on November 24th, and the actress has already penned a script for a sequel to “Catwoman.”

“I’d love to direct Catwoman,” Berry stated over the weekend on “Jake’s Takes.”

The 55-year-old actress stated that she would want to “reimagine” the film, which was first released in 2004.

“If I can get ahold of that now, knowing what I know and having had this experience, and reimagine that world in the same way I reimagined this story,” she said.

She also mentioned how the next film “Bruce Almighty”