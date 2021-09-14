[Watch] Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her New Red Hair At The Met Gala.

Gigi Hadid made her first major public appearance since becoming a mother on Monday evening at the Met Gala, and it was a memorable one.

Hadid wore a white Prada satin gown that screamed refinement as she walked the Met Gala red carpet. Her ensemble was completed by a bright red ponytail, black gloves, and stockings. Her new bright red hair was the focal point of her whole appearance.

She told Vogue correspondent Keke Palmer, “Tonight, I’m showing her what it means to dress up, own it, and have balance.”

“She’ll be one in a week, and I’ve been feeling like I’ve been on motherhood duty. She remarked, referring to her daughter Khai, “I’ve been to the farm every day in my sweatpants and in our matching messy buns.”

It was her sixth Met Gala appearance in a row, and her first since she and her boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child last year. Gigi said she felt “completely at home” at the event with her little sister, Bella Hadid, by her side, while Malik stayed at home to look after their kid Monday night.

The model, who is 26 years old, has had a busy week. She walked the runway for Proenza Schouler, Moschino, Michael Kors, and other designers at New York Fashion Week last week before attending the Met Gala.

When Hadid returned to work last year, her baby was barely two months old. According to the model, the experience offered her a new perspective on body image and the changing standards of beauty in the modeling industry.

She told Vogue at the time, “I realize I’m not as petite as I used to be, but I’m also a very realistic thinker.” “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll shoot a Vogue cover, but I’m not going to be a size O,’ and I don’t feel like I need to be back to that at this moment.’ I also believe it is a benefit of this period in fashion that anyone who says, “I have to be that,” may suck it.”