[Watch] G-Dragon of Bigbang makes a surprise appearance at a fan event.

G-Dragon of Bigbang made an unexpected appearance in a studio where they were filming a tribute for him, making several of his fans delighted.

PeaceMinusOne, G-clothing Dragon’s line, recently teamed up with Nike to develop the Kwondo 1. The Bigbang rapper teamed up with Vogue Korea to surprise some of his dedicated fans as part of his promotional activities for his new collaboration venture.

Vogue Korea summoned a few Bigbang VIPs to its studio to congratulate G-Dragon on the debut of the sneakers earlier this month.

Fans were given the task of filming their messages in front of video displays.

A female fan took a sketchbook with her, which she used to express her feelings for her favorite performer.

“He finished a fantastic project and even came up with a catchy business name. I appreciate his showcasing his personal identity through this partnership. It appeals to me greatly. All I want for him is for him to be happy and healthy “According to Koreaboo, she said in the video.

G-Dragon unexpectedly appeared in the shooting booth as she finished her speech, much to the delight of the adoring fan. Before posing for a photo with the thrilled fan, the rapper inquired about the sketches.

A male admirer, who referred to him as his “life’s artist,” was likewise shocked by the “Bang Bang Bang” rapper.

“He is the artist who has shaped my life. I believe that everything he does becomes a culture. It’s especially poignant because he’s been with me since I was a child “”said the fan.”

Taeyang, Daesung, Seungri, T.O.P., and Seungri formed Bigbang in 2006 as a five-member boyband.

Despite the fact that they haven’t released new songs in a long time, Bigbang is still known as the “Kings of K-pop.”

After Seungri’s retirement from the band in 2019, VIP members staged a demonstration in front of YG Entertainment’s building last month, demanding that the group be relaunched with four members.

After being accused of offering prostitutes to customers in a Seoul bar, Seungri left the entertainment profession in 2019. In August, he was found guilty of prostitution and gambling by a military court.