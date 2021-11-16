[Watch] Ed Sheeran reveals that his wife misplaced their engagement ring at a strip joint.

Ed Sheeran opened out about how his wife Cherry Seaborn misplaced their engagement ring at a strip joint, and disclosed that he composed a song about it.

Over the weekend, the 30-year-old musician appeared on “The God’s Honest Truth” and told the tale behind his recently released music album, “= (Preview),” which includes the song “Collide.”

“We made love in the sky/ Overslept and missed the Northern Lights/ You misplaced your wedding ring, but I didn’t mind/ ‘Cause I got a feeling, baby, we’ll be alright,” host Charlamagne Tha God said during the interview.

Sheeran’s response was, “That is one f—ing story. She’ll be furious that I’m saying all of this.” The singer clarified that he “write[s]songs from the heart about relationships” that he’s had in his life and that he “doesn’t normally go to strip clubs because it’s bad for his image.”

“I don’t have an issue with somebody doing that,” he added, “but it’s just not something I want to do.” He then went on to describe what transpired in Toronto that day.

“My buddies, on the other hand, enjoy going to [strip clubs]. So we’re in Toronto, and they say, “We’re going to a strip club,” and Cherry happens to be there. ‘Cool guys,’ I say. I’m worn out, so I’m going to get some rest and return to the hotel.’ And that’s when she snapped “‘I told the host,’ he said.

Sheeran recalled checking with the strip club first thing in the morning.

“I recall bringing it up the next morning, perhaps halfway through the chat. ‘Hey guys, if you find an engagement ring,’ I said, realizing how dumb that sounded. ‘Could you-‘” The musician stated that he knew the ring was missing at the time. Later, he discovered that his now-wife had fallen asleep on a hotel couch and that the ring had been discovered under the sofa.

By sharing the same interview tape on Instagram, the host praised the artist and his partner’s trust in each other.

“This is what it is to have faith in your relationship. If you don’t trust your spouse 100 percent, you don’t even have this degree of understanding “rcent,” he captioned the photo.

Sheeran and Seaborn married in 2019 and have a one-year-old daughter together named Lyra Antarctica.