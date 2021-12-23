[Watch] Ed Sheeran Celebrates 3 Billion Spotify Streams Of “Shape of You”

The music single “Shape Of You” from Ed Sheeran’s 2017 album “Divide” became the first song to reach three billion Spotify streams. On Wednesday, the singer shared two videos on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

In the first video, the 30-year-old singer remarked, “I just heard ‘Shape of You’ has achieved 3 billion streams on Spotify, which is just incredible.”

“It’s the first song to surpass 3 billion streams and I’m really, really delighted with it!” Sheeran said, recalling the moment the song reached one billion streams and thinking it was “strange.”

The singer also revealed additional details about the music track, which was released in 2017, including the fact that it wasn’t going to be a part of the “Divide” album, but rather a single.

“This song wasn’t supposed to be on the record,” the singer explained, “but when I finished making it, Ben Cook from my label basically said, ‘You have to put this on the album.'” “It had to be a one-off. And I told him that I wanted ‘Castle on the Hill’ to be the first single since it would be the most popular.'” Cook and Sheeran, however, opted to include both tracks in the album after more debate. Sheeran said, “And I have to admit, Ben, I was completely wrong, and you were completely correct. And now we’ve arrived!” Sheeran urged fans to submit in the comments section of the second video about their experiences and tales related to the song.

Fans expressed their feelings in the comments area.

One admirer said, “Hearing it live on tour, first row, with Ed wearing the national football teams Jersey,” while another wrote, “Don’t have a story actually but it reminds me of a guy I’m in love with.”

“When I first heard this song, I fell in love with it. It transports this 60-year-old mother back 40 years “a user added a comment “When it comes on, we all get up and dance around the room! I’m a huge fan of your music. Lyrics and vocals are superb.” Sheeran has been married to Cherry Seaborn since 2019, and they have a daughter, Lyra Antarctica, who was born in August 2020.