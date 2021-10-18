[Watch] Dwayne Johnson Gives An Epic First Look At ‘Black Adam’

Dwayne Johnson surprised his fans over the weekend by releasing the first trailer for his next flick “Black Adam.”

During the virtual DC FanDome event on Saturday, the 49-year-old actor, who plays Shazam’s eponymous long-imprisoned archenemy, revealed a first peek at his DC Extended Universe premiere.

Johnson also shared a four-minute video on social media that included behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and a scene from the upcoming supervillain film.

“As you guys know, for a long time, this character, this film, this world has been a tremendous passion project of mine,” Johnson said in the video, which was also published on Twitter. “And I’ve pushed these hands, these calluses, and my fingers to the bone on this project because I know it’s the kind of project that comes along once in a lifetime.” And, truth be told, I was destined to portray Black Adam.” He went on to say that the film features “without a doubt, some of the largest action moments I’ve ever been a part of,” as well as “breathtaking, holy s—t scenes that I know you’re going to enjoy.” Johnson collaborated with director Jaume Collet-Serra to give fans a sneak peek at the upcoming picture. One of the earliest scenes in the superhero film, when Black Adam is initially exposed, is featured in the teaser.

“Now, what you’re going to witness here is why the DC Universe’s power hierarchy is about to shift,” Johnson stated in the video. “I hope you appreciate this very first glance at Black Adam, the Man in Black.” In the video, a group of explorers stumble onto a cave and discover a crown floating in the air. After touching some etchings engraved into the ground, one of them, Sarah Shahi’s Adrianna Tomaz, appears to unleash Black Adam. A hooded Black Adam emerges after a bolt of lightning strikes the ground.

When the explorers get close to Black Adam, he zaps one of them to dust. The others shoot at him, but he only catches a few bullets and flees to safety.

Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Quintessa Swindell all star in “Black Adam.”

During the recent DC FanDome event in October 2020, Johnson hinted what fans may expect from Black Adam. He emphasized the significance of the titular antihero’s appearance at the moment.

