[Watch] Dwayne Johnson Delights His Mother With A New Car.

Over the weekend, Dwayne Johnson shared a sweet and poignant photo on Instagram of him surprising his mother Ata Johnson with a new automobile.

Dwayne, 49, gave his mother a Cadillac for Christmas. The actor released a video as well as a set of images with his children and mother.

In the footage, the actor can be seen covering his mother’s eyes while standing near the automobile with his two daughters. She couldn’t contain her joy and hugged Johnson as soon as he opened his eyes.

Ata could be seen sitting in the driver’s seat of the brand-new automobile in the following images, and in the other photos, children joined her, one in the front seat and the other in the backseat.

Dwayne captioned the photo, “This one felt fantastic.” “Today I surprised my mother with a new automobile for Christmas. She was taken aback. She let out a few good nasty screams. After that, her grandkids joined her in the car. She was filled with pure delight joy joy excitement joy joy joy joy joy joy joy joy joy joy joy joy joy joy” “Hell, even Hobbs, my dog wants to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken,” Dwayne wrote in the caption of a photo showing his dog entering the car clutching a plastic chicken. “I’m very pleased I can do things like this for my mother, who has had an incredible life. None of it is taken for granted by me. “Neither does she,” he added. “Merry Christmas, mum, and enjoy your new bike!!!” Also, your Elvis Presley albums. We are devoted to you. You are deserving of a lot more.” Admirers applauded Dwayne for surprise his mother with such a present in the comments area, and fans wished him a Merry Christmas.

The actor also uploaded a lovely video of him and his daughter applying cosmetics to his face on the same day. The actor noted in the caption that he was on his way to the gym on Christmas Eve when his daughter suggested that putting on makeup would help him workout better, and the actor eventually agreed to give her 15 minutes to do his makeup.

On the job front, the actor will next be seen in “Black Adam,” a superhero film set to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.