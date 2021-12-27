[Watch] David and Victoria Beckham Roast Each Other’s Singing Skills.

In a humorous video, David and Victoria Beckham ridicule each other’s singing abilities.

The video began with the soccer player roasting nuts while wearing a Santa Claus cap and humming Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song,” which was shared on Instagram over the weekend.

“Oh, my God, he’s genuinely making an effort. You put a lot of effort into that vocal, didn’t you? “As she proceeded to video her husband, Victoria could be heard saying.

“Please accept my apologies… David said, “I’m sorry, Adele,” sarcastically comparing his wife’s vocal range to that of the “Easy on Me” singer “a vocalist

Fans were enthralled by the two’s sweet conversation and swiftly flooded the post’s comments area with amusing responses.

“‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry…’ Adele’s ruthless, “One of them wrote a letter.

Another added, “I dare say he burned you @victoriabeckham with the ‘I’m sorry Adele!’ insult.”

Another fan remarked, “I mean, his wife is an international pop artist and icon, so it’s adorable that he’s trying.”

Later, the former Spice Girl uploaded a photo of the complete family, including David and Victoria, as well as their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, all suited up for Christmas.

In the caption, she said, “Christmas kisses from the Beckhams!”

It wasn’t the couple’s first time making a joke about each other on social media. Victoria shared a photo of David resting face down, half in and half out of a swimming pool, with his trunks pulled down to display his buttocks in September.

She captioned the shot, “Happy Sunday, you’re welcome!”

The couple often takes their children into their humorous roasts, which occasionally humiliate them.

David uploaded a sweet photo of his wife kissing him on the cheeks while he made a silly expression in October.

“Date night in wine country with kids bit embarrassed when asked to snap a picture of mum and dad but loving dad’s facials thanks Harper seven for the pic and sorry @cruzbeckham for embarrassing you ,” he said in the post.

On July 4, 1999, David and Victoria married at Luttrellstown Castle, a breathtaking estate just outside of Dublin. In commemoration of their two decades of marriage, the British power couple shared a few flashback images in 2019.