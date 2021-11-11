[Watch] Carly Pearce Tears Up After Winning Female Vocalist At The 2021 CMA Awards.

The 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards (CMA Awards) were held Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, where Carly Pearce was named female vocalist of the year.

Before coming to the stage, the 31-year-old singer kissed her boyfriend Riley King and sobbed. The audience applauded her even before she could begin her acceptance speech, as she struggled to hold back tears.

She cried and covered her lips, saying, “I truly didn’t believe this was going to happen.” As Pearce continued to cry, singer Ashley McBryde, who was also on stage, approached the audience to speak to them.

“What she intended to say was, ‘This category has a lot of love, respect, and appreciation,'” McBryde, 38, explained.

Pearce, who had taken a step back from the microphone, could be seen laughing with the live crowd. She then took another step forward, telling the audience that she had had a “crazy year” and that this honor meant “everything” to her.

She went on to say, “Country music saved me at a time when I needed it.” “And I just want you guys to know that this is everything I’ve ever wanted in life, and I just hope you realize how much I love country music, so thank you so much.” The video of the artist accepting the award and giving the emotional statement was uploaded on Twitter by a Twitter user.

“IT WAS SHE WHO DID IT! @carlypearce won “Female Vocalist of the Year” at the #CMAawards after her most successful year yet! It is well deserved. I’m really proud of you, “The video was captioned by the user.

Fans praised the singer for her accomplishment and hard work in the comments section, with many praising McBryde for stepping up to assist Pearce during the emotional moment.

Pearce also thanked CMA Award on Instagram the same day. “Country music came to my rescue just when I needed it the most. This is all I’ve ever desired. Thank you so much “She used a crying emoji to accompany her own shot.

Pearce’s most recent studio album, “Every Little Thing,” was released in October 2017. “Hide The Wine,” “You Know Where To Find Me,” and “Dare Ya” were among the 13 songs on the album.