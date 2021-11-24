Watch BTS filming a musical segment at a Los Angeles intersection.

BTS was spotted filming a “traffic-stopping” musical piece at a Los Angeles crossroads on Tuesday night, ahead of their highly anticipated appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The flash mob-style dance routine, which included the boyband members grooving to their chart-topping song “Dynamite,” temporarily halted traffic and pedestrians near CBS’ Television City.

The septet was spotted dancing fiercely in their colorful clothes as the music played. A pink-smoke-emitting machine stood behind them. At the crossroads, James Corden was also observed, and he appeared to be directing the number.

The crew then ushered in a sign that read “Butter,” and the septet, now dressed in different clothes, danced to “Butter.”

“Before tonight’s #LateLateShow with @bts twt, here’s a sneak glimpse at the fantastic Crosswalk Concert they taped today that will appear in an upcoming episode!” stated the official Twitter page of the popular talk program.

“BTS pre-recording the Butter performance at #LateLateShow,” another fan tweeted alongside a footage of the group’s “Butter” performance.

One of the most retweeted and well-liked uploads from the night was a video of the group’s youngest member, Jungkook, stumbling near the end of the dance routine. Corden later carried Jungkook on his back as he sprinted away from the crossroads, as shown in a video provided by a fan.

A member of the ARMY posted a video of the septet dancing to “Permission to Dance” on Twitter. “Why? Why? @BTS twt #LateLateShow, I wasn’t born in Los Angeles “a supporter commented

Many ARMY members were outraged when Corden called BTS members “strange visitors” to the United Nations General Assembly and referred to the group’s supporters as “15-year-old girls” in one of his episodes back in September.

According to the South China Morning Post, a videotape of the program was placed on the show’s official Twitter page before being removed.

BTS followers were able to make copies of the contentious video and share it on social media.

Corden may be heard stating in it, "The United Nations General Assembly convened in New York City this morning, and it was graced by some unexpected guests: BTS. It is the first time that 15-year-old girls around the world have wished to be UN Secretary-General António Guterres." The viewer ratings for "The Late Late Show" apparently went up on Google in the same month.