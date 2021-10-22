[Watch] Britney Spears Celebrates Her Weight Loss With A Dance Video

Britney Spears has uploaded yet another video of herself dancing in her living room, this time for a special occasion. As she celebrated her significant weight loss, the “Criminal” singer proudly flaunted her toned abs.

Spears can be seen whirling for the camera while wearing an extremely adorable crop top and super little shorts. She wrote a long caption on how happy she was with her toned figure.

“For the love of God, I’m finally seeing some definition in my abs !!!!” It’s great to see some results at long last!!!!” She also mentioned one of her “coolest memories,” which was being welcomed to Gwen Stefani’s home for a pool day. “In high school, my favorite song was “Glycerine”… it sounds like gasoline, but you know “Glycerine”!!!! I’ll let you in on a little secret… @gwenstefani invited me to swim at her place one day, and me and Gavin from Bush swam together… it was literally the coolest experience of my life !!!!” The “No Doubt” singer also shared a charming photo of herself wearing a peach top, which she claimed emphasized her thinner figure and made her feel young and at ease.

“It’s odd, but it makes me feel youthful… happy… and tranquil!!!!” It’s strange, I know, what a shirt’s color can do, but believe it or not, it’s quite effective!!!! To cut a long story short, this shirt made me realize how much weight I’d dropped!!!!!” She also disclosed in her caption that some of her photos had to be facetuned to make her appear larger.

“For a change, I had to facetune some of these photos to make me appear larger… I guess it’s time for fall!!! I’m not sure why, but I have a lot of summer movies and photos that I never utilize because, well, I’m bigger… I know that sounds trivial, but if I can muster the courage to show you films of how much bigger I was when compared to now, you’ll agree.” Aside from her abs, Spears has another reason to be joyful these days: she is nearing the end of her 13-year conservatorship.