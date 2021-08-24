[Watch] Billie Eilish Shows Off Her New Short Haircut and Says, “I Love It.”

Billie Eilish has a new hairstyle, and she seems to like it.

In a video uploaded on Instagram Stories on Monday, the singer-songwriter flaunted her new short hairstyle, which was inspired by her mother, Maggie Baird.

The 19-year-old singer is seen standing in her car while experimenting with her new hairstyle. She also showed off the likeness between her mother Baird, 62, and herself in two black-and-white images from her younger days.

Her admirers, too, are enamored with the pop star’s new look.

“He’s much more of a baddie w the short hair Scissors,” one of her fans said on the video. Instagram Stories using #BillieEilish.”

“Billie Eilish with short blonde hair is a LOOK,” one Twitter user wrote in response to another Instagram Story of the singer. I adore this for her because she pulls it off so well.”

A fan shared the mother and daughter duo’s photo side by side after Eilish posted her and her mother’s photos on two back-to-back Instagram Stories.

On July 30, the singer released her new album, “Happier Than Ever.” For the third week in a row, the album has remained at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

Furthermore, the music album is currently at the top of the all-female top three album lists. Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” are the tracks in spots 2 and 3 respectively.

On September 3, her show, “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” will premiere on Disney Plus. The singer will perform at the Hollywood Bowl with her brother, Finneas O’Connell, on bass guitar, and conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who will lead the Los Angeles Philharmonic, in the Disney Plus original.

“What Do You Want from Me?” is a documentary on Eilish’s musical journey that she is currently filming. Antwan Eilish and O’Connell will also appear.