[Watch] Billie Eilish mocks Scarlett Johansson’s husband Colin Jost’s adolescent appearance.

During her opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live,” Billie Eilish discussed how people judge you based on how you appeared as a teenager and displayed a throwback photo of SNL co-host and Scarlett Johansson’s husband, Colin Jost.

The 19-year-old musician, who made an appearance on “SNL” over the weekend, said it’s unfair to classify someone for the rest of their lives based on what they said or did when they were a certain age.

On Sunday, the show’s official Twitter account tweeted a snippet of the monologue. The singer appeared in a red and white baby doll dress and introduced herself as “Mrs. Claus” in the four-minute, 24-second video. “People simply conclude that whatever you say, do, and appear to be is who you are for the rest of your life. It’s not right, “she clarified “Would you want to be assessed based on how you looked when you were 16?” “Imagine being current-day Colin Jost and the first thing that comes up when you Google yourself is 16-year-old Colin Jost,” the singer remarked as Jost’s photo came on the screen. “Yikes,” the singer exclaimed, laughing as he looked at the photo. “Seen here watching other people go to prom,” she remarked, pointing to the photo. Netizens expressed their opinions in the comments area.

One person said that the wording was so awful that it made them feel bad for the guests, while another concurred, adding, “I had the same thought. From the comments on here, I wasn’t sure if I was insane. People find it amusing. I’m not sure what you’re talking about. It’s so sluggish.” In the comments, though, other admirers applauded the singer.

Apart from Jost, she also made fun of herself, joking that she will soon be a “middle-aged” person, as she turns 20 this weekend on December 18.

“Not only do I adore Christmas, but it’s also my birthday next week,” she explained. “I’m turning 20, or middle-aged, as the internet refers to it.” This isn’t the first time the Grammy winner has made an appearance on “SNL.” In September 2019, Eilish made her first appearance as a musical guest on the show, which was hosted by actor Woody Harrelson.

Eilish’s latest music video, “Male Fantasy,” was released on December 6th.