Watch Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin react to the news that they are expecting twin boys

.

Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin are expecting twin boys.

The 33-year-old model revealed the news on Instagram on Monday, posting a heartwarming video of the moment they found out she was pregnant and that they will be having two babies instead of one.

Graham and Ervin began the clip by reading the results of her pregnancy tests.

Before reaching in to kiss her spouse, she said, “I think two confirmed tests imply I’m pregnant.”

Graham’s doctor’s appointment is then seen in the video. The model is shown resting on a bed while a doctor examines her baby bump with a fetal doppler. “Are they twins?” she inquired of the doctor. “That’s a girl…and that’s a penis.”

The doctor, however, corrected her and informed her that she is in fact expecting twin boys.

Graham, who already has a 20-month-old boy named Isaac Ervin, sat up in disbelief as her husband joked, “You’re joking me.” After that, the model exclaimed, “We’re going to have three sons!” before giggling.

Graham’s Facebook page was inundated with congratulations for her and Ervin.

“Amazing!!! Valeri Lipovetsky congratulated both of them. Taylor Giavasis wrote, “Ashley, I’m crying, those guys selected such a beautiful mum.”

“Omg! “Congratulations [on two occasions], queen mama!” Sara Shakeel penned the piece.

“THE HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HID I am ecstatic for you both and adore you!” Anthony Evans was also added.

Graham first revealed that she and Ervin were expecting their second child in July.

“The past year has been filled of small joys, big losses, new starts, and old stories. She posted on Instagram, “I’m just beginning to understand and enjoy what this next step means for us,” with a photo of herself embracing her baby bump taken by her husband.

Graham and Ervin married in 2010 and had their first child, Isaac, in January of this year.

“Our lives changed for the better at [6 p.m.] on Saturday,” she wrote on social media at the time. “I appreciate all of your love and support at this extraordinary time.”

During an interview with E”Daily !’s Pop” earlier this year, the model discussed parenting.

It taught me a lot about patience, how unselfish being a parent is, and how I don’t actually need that much space to function during the day,” Graham said of being a mom.