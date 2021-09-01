[Watch] Angelina Jolie Discusses Beekeeping’s “Importance.”

Angelina Jolie appears to be on a quest to save the world’s bee populations and is willing to go above and beyond to accomplish her aim.

Jolie can be seen in a video posted by Vogue on Tuesday showing the practice of beekeeping while dressed in a full beekeeper’s suit. She was among a group of French Apidology Observatory grads (OFA).

In May, the actress teamed up with UNESCO, OFA, and Guerlain to rescue bees and educate women about beekeeping.

In the video, Jolie says, “I believed I knew something about bees, beekeeping, and training, and I thought I understood the importance.” “But when you truly get into it and start learning about what,” she says.

“We would lose, 30 percent of the honey bees disappearing,” the actress continued. We would have lost them if it weren’t for the beekeepers and the work of organizations like OFA.”

“When I first started working with Guerlain, we talked a lot about bees and Guerlain’s devotion to bees,” she continued. “And then we really started talking about what we could do to better things?”

The actress expressed concern not only for the bees, but also for women in general. She wanted to help both of them.

“What could we do for both the bees and the ladies, and how would that look?” She pondered this before conceiving the notion of empowering women by teaching them how to care for bees.

The actress’s fans praised her for taking the initiative.

“God bless women and individuals like Angelina Jolie who live to help and uplift others on this planet instead of destroying, killing, and pushing down,” one fan said, while another said, “There are so many things that make up this Earth and help us survive.”

“She got everything one person can possibly wish for,” one user remarked, “but she opted to provide a return present for everything she has gotten in her lifetime by expressing thanks to the environment and people who truly need help.”

Jolie will next be seen in the highly anticipated film “Eternals,” which is set to hit theaters on November 5th. Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington star in the film, which is directed by Chloé Zhao.

She'll also appear in "Every Note Played," a romantic comedy based on Lisa Genova's novel.