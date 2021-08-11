‘Wassup With People Saying They Don’t Shower?’ Cardi B joins the hygiene debate.

Cardi B, like many others, is perplexed as to why some celebrities do not shower on a regular basis.

The “WAP” rapper resorted to Twitter on Tuesday to voice his opinion on the continuing controversy about how often individuals should bathe.

“What’s up with people who don’t shower? She tweeted, “It’s making me itching.”

The message attracted a lot of attention, with many followers offering support for the 28-year-old rapper and criticizing celebs who don’t shower on a regular basis.

“This is the WORST shower discussion I’ve ever seen. Shower every day, and that’s all there is to it!!! Children, in particular (not only when they smell bad). Humans, not animals, are who we are. A fan said, “Even animals are cleaner than some humans [sic].”

“And some say they don’t use soap OR wash their legs and feet,” another fan added.

Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher sparked a hygiene issue last month when they stated that they only wash their children when they spot dirt on them during a podcast appearance.

“I didn’t have hot water as a kid, so I didn’t shower very often,” Kunis explained.

“I only wash my armpits and crotch on a daily basis,” Kutcher continued. I acquired a bar of Lever 2000 that consistently delivers.”

Kristen Bell revealed in an interview not long after that she prefers to “wait for the stink” before washing her children.

Last week, Jake Gyllenhaal, star of “Brokeback Mountain,” added to the conversation by revealing he isn’t a big lover of showering on a daily basis.

“I find showering to be less and less necessary, at times,” the 40-year-old actor told Vanity Fair. Because Elvis Costello is so great, I believe that decent manners and horrible breath will get you nowhere. So that’s what I do. But I also believe that there is a world of not bathing that is quite beneficial to skin upkeep, and that we organically clean ourselves.”

Despite the fact that a lot of celebrities have expressed their opposition to showering on a regular basis, other people believe it should be done daily, if not numerous times per day.

Jason Mamoa, for example, promised his fans in a recent interview that he showers every day and has no difficulty doing so because he is Aquaman.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently tweeted about how often he showers every day in response to a fan’s concern regarding his hygiene.