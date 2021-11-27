‘Wasn’t up to scratch,’ Anthony Gordon says of his performance. Rafa Benitez was immediately recognized by Everton fans.

Even when he’s walking his dog, Anthony Gordon reveals that the notion of breaking his Everton goal drought fills his thoughts!

The Blues’ home-grown hero has yet to score in 37 appearances for the club, either for Everton or on loan at Preston North End last season, but scored a brace for Lee Carsley’s England Under-21s against the Czech Republic in Burnley earlier this month.

With Richarlison suspended for Sunday’s match against Brentford and last season’s top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin still out with a quadriceps injury, Rafa Benitez will rely on other members of his squad to deliver in west London as Everton look to end their longest Premier League winless run in over 16 years.

Gordon admits on the club’s website that he is eager to get off the ground himself.

“I haven’t scored my first senior goal yet,” he remarked. It would be an understatement to say I want to change that.

“It’s all I can think of right now.” Seriously, even when I’m walking my dog, I’m daydreaming about scoring for Everton. It’s a dream, and the very thought of it gives me shivers.

“If I had a choice, I’d cut in from the left and curl one into the far corner.”

“That’s my signature goal, and it’s one I’ve scored a lot of as a kid.”

“I’m planning a party as well, but I’m keeping it to myself.”

Gordon, a longtime Evertonian, is living off the emotion that fans are bringing to matchdays again after being forced to play primarily behind closed doors last season due to coronavirus-induced limitations.

“The majority of my early first-team appearances were at an odd hour, with no supporters in the stadiums,” he explained.

“Don’t get me wrong, I was playing for Everton and felt incredibly fortunate and blessed.”

“However, starting in front of Evertonians at Goodison Park for the first time this season felt like my official debut.”

“That’s actual football, and it’s a completely other tale.” From beginning to end, your body is flooded with adrenaline.

“Over the last five or six weeks, our results have decreased, but we have a. “Summary concludes.”