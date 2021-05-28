Was the Japril Ending of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Really Better Than Alex’s Exit Train Wreck?

Grey’s Anatomy is primarily about doctors, but anyone who has watched the show understands that it is also about relationships.

Hundreds of romances have blossomed, fallen apart, and blossomed again since the show first aired over two decades ago. Few, on the other hand, possessed the allure of Jackson and April’s ‘Japril.’ However, now that Jackson has left the series, many fans desire for a more satisfying conclusion to their favorite power couple.

Showers on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Japril

When Does ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ End? The 17th episode of Season 17 will be released soon.

When Seattle Grace and Mercy West amalgamated, Jesse Williams’ Jackson and Sarah Drew’s April met, according to ABC 7 in Chicago. Dr. Shepherd had smitten her at first, but she later befriended Jackson Avery and the two became intimate companions. Viewers watched as April, who was previously unattached, fell in love with Jackson and went through the wringer. Her sexual relationship with him was a significant matter for her, as she was a devout Christian.

The couple had a roller-coaster relationship that came to a dramatic head when Jesse Williams left the program. From pregnancy to marriage to divorce and the accompanying custody battle, the pair had a roller-coaster relationship that came to a dramatic head when Jesse Williams left the program.

Fans offer their opinions.

What ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Need to Know About ‘Station 19′ Season 4 Episode 14 Recap, ‘Comfortably Numb’

Japril was hailed as one of the season’s saving graces by Reddit users. Season 17 was a particularly remarkable event, from the reactionary answers to the COVID-19 outbreak to the behind-the-scenes drama effecting the on-screen storytelling. Even Grey’s Anatomy, a show built on melodrama, may have its limits.

u/ThePrincessRuto summed up the entire thing neatly.

“Jackson made the decision to relocate to Boston to oversee the family foundation there. He approached April and asked her to relocate with their daughter and Matthew so that Jackson could… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.