Was Bailey Older or Younger Than Arizona on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

The attractiveness of many television shows is based on great character development. Fans might often get so smitten with a character that they can’t tell the performer from the persona. Writing fascinating and complicated characters is often part of the recipe for a successful series, whether it’s a villain everyone loves to hate or a multifaceted protagonist whose flaws help make them accessible.

Shonda Rhimes is one of the few writers who has mastered multidimensional characters in an ensemble cast. All of Shonda Rhimes’ critically acclaimed programs have complex characters with backstories that become clearer as the series progresses, and their relationships with one another are frequently pivotal to the story.

Rhimes’ unique style is on full show in Grey’s Anatomy, and the web of characters has grown almost incredibly complicated over the course of the series’ 18-season run. With nearly 400 episodes, the writers could get away with a little plot hole or inaccuracy, but fans are still invested in figuring out the timeframe. Who is older in the Grey’s Anatomy universe: Bailey or Arizona?

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is a medical drama that airs on ABC. Miranda Bailey is played by Chandra Wilson.

Since its 2005 start, Grey’s Anatomy’s enormous cast has seen a lot of changes — and some shocking deaths — and only three characters have appeared in all 381 episodes. Meredith Grey, the protagonist, is one of them. Dr. James Webber and Dr. Miranda Bailey are the other two.

Bailey’s character has had many parts of her identity developed out over the course of the show’s run, and viewers have paid close attention to the alterations. Bailey was a tough supervisor early on, earning the nickname “The Nazi” from interns who thought she was too rigorous. With time, viewers learned that Bailey’s tough attitude was a mask for a much nicer, softer person on the inside, and she won fans with her compassionate handling of the interns who needed help.

Dr. Arizona Robbins is played by Jessica Capshaw.