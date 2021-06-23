Walter White’s Incredible Pizza Toss in One Take on ‘Breaking Bad’

In an episode of Breaking Bad, Walter White threw an unsliced pizza over his roof in a fit of rage. It’s become one of the show’s most memorable sequences, with copycat pranksters executing the same stunt on the same house – which is actually occupied by real people. Bryan Cranston has since explained how the toss went down, including how he was able to get it up on the roof in only one take.

Walter White’s pizza toss on ‘Breaking Bad’ took only one attempt. allow=“accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture”

Bob Odenkirk Says ‘Breaking Bad’ Will Be Forgotten Soon

Breaking Bad’s third season contained the episode “Caballo sin Nombre,” in which Walter White (Bryan Cranston) tries to reconcile with his wife. He delivers a pizza to her door and attempts to persuade her to talk to him.

When she refuses, he throws the pizza up onto their roof in a fit of wrath. One might expect the Breaking Bad star to have given the pizza toss multiple takes, but Bryan Cranston was able to manage it in just one go.

Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad recounted how it all went down during an AMC fan interview that has since been removed.

“That was the world’s largest pizza,” says the narrator. I had never seen a pizza that big before. It was a real pizza, and they really serve it,” said Cranston of Walter White’s massive pizza.

“And they were prepared with special effects, a lightweight rubber pizza, there was a prop guy ready to pull a fake pizza up to the roof. We had all kinds of things ready to go. But I said, let me just try it,” Cranston explained.

Cranston went on to explain that when he landed Walter White’s pizza toss on the first go, everyone was stunned, including Cranston himself.

“So, I’m coming out and I’m p*ssed and I fling the pizza and I didn’t even look at it. I fling the pizza… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.