Walking Dead Expands with Fresh Projects in 2026

The Walking Dead franchise is far from over, as 2026 ushers in a new wave of content. From the highly anticipated third season of The Walking Dead: Dead City to a host of new TV and movie projects from its stars, the undead universe continues to grow in exciting ways. This year marks a major shift for the franchise, which remains a powerful force in entertainment, even as the original show fades from its Sunday night slot.

Dead City and New Spinoffs

Fans of The Walking Dead can rejoice with the news that production on Dead City season 3 has wrapped. Filming in Massachusetts concluded just before January 19, 2026, but the show’s heavy reliance on visual effects means it will take several months before fans see the new episodes. While AMC has yet to announce the official release date, spring or summer 2026 is the most likely window, mirroring the previous season’s timing.

Speculation is rife about whether season 3 will be the final chapter for Dead City, especially considering that another fan-favorite spinoff, Daryl Dixon, is confirmed to conclude after its fourth season. As of now, however, AMC has made no formal statement regarding the end of Dead City, leaving the future of the series up in the air.

The Walking Dead universe is more than just one show. In addition to Dead City and Daryl Dixon, multiple spinoffs and projects are keeping the franchise alive. The series’ stars are also taking on new roles, marking a shift from their zombie-slaying days to fresh, diverse characters across film and television.

Stars Shine in New Roles

Andrew Lincoln, who made his name as Rick Grimes, is back on the small screen—but in a very different role. His latest project, Coldwater, is a six-episode thriller that began airing on January 9, 2026, on Paramount after premiering on ITVX in the UK. Lincoln plays John, a man seeking a fresh start in a Scottish village after a traumatic incident. The show has received generally favorable reviews, with Rotten Tomatoes awarding it a 73% critics score and a 64% audience score, both deemed “Fresh.”

Although Coldwater has not matched the success of The Walking Dead, with the latter earning a critics score of 79%, it remains a strong addition to Lincoln’s post-Walking Dead career. There is ongoing speculation that Lincoln might return to the Walking Dead universe, particularly with the main spinoffs winding down. Fans are holding out hope for a reunion with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), or Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Meanwhile, several other Walking Dead alumni are making their mark in the film industry. Steven Yeun, who portrayed Glenn, voices Zuko in the animated movie The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, set to debut exclusively on Paramount in 2026. Yeun is also starring in the Netflix thriller Animals, alongside Ben Affleck, though its release date remains unannounced.

Jon Bernthal, unforgettable as Shane, is set for two major roles in 2026. He will appear as Menelaus in Christopher Nolan’s epic The Odyssey, hitting theaters on July 17. Not long after, he will reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, due to release on July 31. Bernthal’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is highly anticipated, with fans eager to see how his intense portrayal of the Punisher will fit into the MCU.

Danai Gurira, known for her role as Michonne, is also keeping busy in 2026. She stars in Here Comes the Flood, a Netflix heist thriller, and leads the Apple TV action-adventure film Matchbox, in which childhood friends reunite to avert a global disaster. Both films are set to debut later this year.

With multiple new projects from its stars and the continued expansion of its universe, the legacy of The Walking Dead remains strong. Whether it’s the next chapter of the series or fresh ventures from its stars, 2026 promises plenty of new reasons to stay invested in the world of walkers and survival. As speculation swirls about future reunions and the eventual conclusion of the spinoffs, fans have no shortage of content to look forward to, making sure that the Walking Dead franchise continues to thrive.