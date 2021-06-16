V’s personality is well reflected in the lyrics of his “favorite” BTS song

Yeontan, his puppy, and Panda Express are two of his favorite things. V also expressed his fondness for specific BTS song lyrics, which made the other members of the group giggle.

According to an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, this musician had something to say regarding his favorite lyrics and their English translation.

V is a member of the BTS K-pop group as a singer and dancer.

He’s the creator of “Winter Bear” and the vocalist of “Inner Child.” V is one of the award-winning boy band BTS’s seven members. On songs like “Boy With Luv” and “Dynamite,” he expresses his admiration for individual BTS tracks and lyrics.

V is known for his colorful nature, revealing snippets of it on stage and during live streams. Even during interviews, V shows off his witty side, making the rest of the K-pop group laugh along with him.

What are V’s favorite song lyrics from BTS?

The members of BTS shared their favorite lyrics from their own songs during a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Jungkook performed “Euphoria,” a solo song, and shared some phrases from it. Some lyrics from “Answer: Love Myself” were mentioned by Jimin.

V, one of the K-pop group’s singers and dancers, had a totally different response. He chose a chorus from an older BTS song for his favorite lyrics. That’s “Fire,” which was first released in 2016.

According to a translation of the interview, V said, “Set everything on fire bow wow wow.” The other members of the K-pop group chuckled, and RM asked the singer to translate the lyrics for any fans who didn’t understand them.

V said, “All fire bow wow wow.”