Voiceover work for ‘Sing 2’ was ‘awkward and strange,’ according to Tori Kelly.

Tori Kelly said she enjoyed reprising her role as Meena the singing elephant in “Sing 2,” but there were some “awkward” and “strange” moments in the studio.

Kelly went on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday and discussed her most memorable moments from the film, which will be released in theaters on December 22.

“It’s a lot of fun, and you just have to not be afraid to be ridiculous,” she told guest presenter Brad Paisley, who is now filling in for Ellen DeGeneres. “This was my first time doing voiceover work, so I was lucky to have our wonderful director, Garth Jennings, who is a kid at heart.” Kelly admitted that it was strange for her to make all kinds of noises for her character in the film.

“It’s like being in a recording booth and just recording a song,” she says. So that aspect was easy for me; I had a general idea of how to execute it. “However, there is a lot of repetition,” she admitted in the interview.

“I mean, there were times when they’d say, ‘OK… this scenario, you’re plunging down a pit.’ As a result, we’ll need you to produce sounds as if you’re falling.’ “Well, I’ve never fallen down a hole before, so….,” I say, “but I guess it would sound like this!” Then you just kind of try things, which is awkward and strange, but they make it sound wonderful.” Meena is shown as a shy, soft-spoken teenage elephant with a stunning voice in the film. With a few supportive words from the film’s primary protagonist, Buster, she overcomes stage fear at the end of “Sing 1.” Meena meets Alfonso, an elephant ice cream vendor, in “Sing 2,” and the two fall in love.

Kelly discussed her Grammy nominations for best traditional pop vocal album for “A Tori Kelly Christmas” from 2020 and album of the year as a featured artist on Justin Bieber’s “Justice” for 2022.

Kelly discussed her Grammy nominations for best traditional pop vocal album for "A Tori Kelly Christmas" from 2020 and album of the year as a featured artist on Justin Bieber's "Justice" for 2022.

"Man, I wasn't anticipating it in the least. "I mean, I got nominated for my Christmas record… but Dolly Parton is in that category, and all these legends, and… it's crazy," the singer of "Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing" told Paisley. "However, I received a call from my publicist, and I had no idea why she was calling." I had no idea the nominees were being revealed that day; I was just not interested.