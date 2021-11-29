Voice actors from the film ‘Beauty And The Beast’ believe the film is still relevant after 30 years.

Last week commemorated the 30th anniversary of the 1991 animated film “Beauty and the Beast.” In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the voice actors who worked on the project, including Paige O’Hara and Bradley Pierce, who played Belle and Chip, respectively, opened out about their happy recollections of the film and why it is still relevant today.

“We were all crying,” O’Hara said of the moment they were recording the Broadway music to the outlet on Sunday.

“And being able to be there with Angela was, I believe, one of the most beautiful experiences of my career.”

“Beauty and the Beast” is special to the cast members because the plot is still current, despite the fact that the live-action version of the film, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, was released in 2017.

The live-action remake of the cartoon film grossed $425 million worldwide at the box office.

“Princesses keep getting stronger and better, and they don’t need a man to be happy,” O’Hara remarked of the film’s relevancy. “The Beast appeared, although she wasn’t looking for him at all,” says the narrator. Meanwhile, Pierce stated that the film had a lot of lessons for young people. On the outside, Gaston’s character appeared to be wonderful, whilst the Beast appeared to be absolutely terrible. However, he believes that the animated film helps people to examine who they are on the inside.

“Gaston was a very broken person, much as the Beast is in his own life,” Pierce explained, “yet the Beast was capable of loving outside of himself, but Gaston was not.”

When he first viewed the picture, he was struck by “how well done the film was, how well that crew came together and put together such a masterpiece of animation,” he added.

The topic arose as Disney commemorated the 30th anniversary of the iconic animated film on Nov. 23.

“The time-honored tale was originally told 30 years ago today. Beauty and the Beast celebrates its 30th anniversary today! “Disney’s official Twitter account tweeted in a post that included images from the film.

Directors Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise directed “Beauty and the Beast.”