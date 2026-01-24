Vogue Williams Slams Brooklyn Beckham’s Claims, Sides with Parents

Vogue Williams has publicly shared her verdict on the ongoing drama within the Beckham family, after Brooklyn Beckham’s recent controversial statement sparked heated reactions. The podcaster and model has taken a firm stance in favor of David and Victoria Beckham, calling Brooklyn’s claims about his parents a “massive error.”

The 26-year-old aspiring chef accused his famous parents of controlling his life and attempting to destroy his marriage to actress Nicola Peltz. Among his most explosive allegations was that Victoria Beckham “hijacked” his wedding’s first dance in 2022, claiming he felt humiliated as his mother danced “inappropriately” with him. The incident was later corroborated by DJ Fat Tony, who had played at the wedding, describing the situation as “awkward” for everyone present.

The Beckham Family Drama Continues

Despite these revelations, Williams, in her podcast “My Therapist Ghosted Me,” made it clear that she remains loyal to the Beckham family. “There’s so many conflicting stories,” she explained, referencing a now-deleted comment from DJ Fat Tony’s husband, who initially confirmed Brooklyn’s account before retracting it. “I’m just team Beckham. I don’t think Brooklyn realized how quickly this would spread,” she added. Williams believes Brooklyn has miscalculated the fallout from his comments and the media attention they’ve generated.

Joanne McNally, Williams’ co-host, also weighed in, pointing out a “massive mistake” Brooklyn made when he accused his parents of trying to bribe him into signing away the rights to his name before his wedding. Williams dismissed this claim, arguing that the Beckhams’ decision to trademark their name was simply a protective measure for their family’s brand.

The model did not hold back in her criticism, calling Brooklyn’s behavior “babyish” and accusing him of acting like a “spoiled brat.” She also echoed concerns that the younger Beckham’s comments seemed immature and poorly thought out, fueling further public backlash.

Brooklyn’s statement also included accusations that his parents manipulated the family’s public image, orchestrating “performative” social media posts and events to maintain a facade of a perfect family life. He alleged that his parents had spread lies through the media at the expense of others in order to preserve their public personas.

While neither David nor Victoria Beckham have directly responded to their son’s claims, David Beckham recently addressed social media issues in an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” He acknowledged the dangers of social media but emphasized its positive uses, particularly in raising awareness for UNICEF. “Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn,” David said, reflecting on his own experiences as a father.