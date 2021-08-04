Vivica Fox Responds to Ivanka Trump’s Insults on “Celebrity Apprentice” Vivica Fox Responds to Ivanka Trump’s Insults on “Celebrity Apprentice”

After Ivanka Trump made a contentious comment on the NBC show “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2015, actress Vivica A. Fox has denied calling the former first daughter a racist.

Fox addressed a leaked footage that implied she had labeled Trump a racist on the “People Every Day” podcast on Friday.

Fox, 57, was on the show to collect money for the nonprofit Best Buddies. “You guys speak very well,” Trump praised Fox’s group after a challenge presentation.

Users on Twitter reacted angrily to Trump’s remark, believing it to be racist. Fox, on the other hand, told Janine Rubenstein of the podcast that Trump was “complimenting” the group’s presentation.

“You know what they say about Black Twitter; they don’t play games. ‘What do you mean they can speak well, are you demeaning them?’ Black Twitter reacted angrily to Ivanka’s comments. ‘That’s racist,’ Fox declared.

Fox claimed she never used the term to describe Trump or the incident. Fox said, “I did not call Ivanka Trump a racist.”

Trump’s remark has been discussed on Fox before. She mentioned the incident in an episode of the E! series “For Real: The Story of Reality TV” in May.

“I’ll never forget when I was on ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ and Ivanka Trump said to me, ‘Wow, you speak very well,’” Fox told Andy Cohen.

“No, Andy,” I say. I despise having to say it. I don’t think she realized she was disrespecting us at the moment. I believe she mistookly thought she was complimenting us. It was like, ‘Oh, wow, you guys are smart,'” she says.

Fox stated in her most recent perspective on the contentious remark that if she felt disrespected by her remark, she would not have hesitated to address Trump in that moment.