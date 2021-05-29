Vivica A. Fox refutes 50 Cent’s allegation that she licked his backside.

Vivica A. Fox reveals that her split with 50 Cent was difficult. Throughout the years, the two have exchanged savage barbs. 50 was accused of being gay by Fox. In retaliation, he claimed she had licked his bottom at a private moment. Fox is now claiming that 50 lied outright.

Fox claims she doesn’t regret what she said, although she acknowledges she was angry when she said it. In a recent interview with Vlad TV, she says, “I was upset with him.” “Do you have any idea how much he’d talked about me in? How many albums and other items were released?”

Fox is referring to 50’s 2005 song “Get In My Car,” in which he slammed her. “Commitment from me, nah not likely,” he raps in the song. “When I was with Vivica, I was onto something / But the next week, nah man, it was nothing.”

She claims 50 did such things because he wanted to maintain his playboy and macho image as a rapper. She claims that “after [after the song], he was going to my house and finding me in spas in Vancouver.” “That was the vision, and believe me when I say it was how I felt going down the street and hearing it on the radio. Or The Game rapping about me while he was still his artist. That was a nightmare to put up with.”

Fox reacted on a magazine cover starring 50 and rapper Souljah Boy during an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Fox implied that 50 belonged to the LGBTQ community.