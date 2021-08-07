Visitors to a well-known Merseyside hotel have been cautioned not to stay there.

Last month, one man claims he stayed at the Scarisbrick Hotel on Lord Street in Southport, which he claims hasn’t been cleaned since the 1950s.

The reviewer, who goes by the name of Paul, took to Tripadvisor and said it was “the worst hotel he has ever seen.”

When the guy in the room above him took a shower, it leaked into Paul’s room, giving him a “shower” as well.

“If you’re searching for a hotel that may have been extremely grand in the 1950s but hasn’t been cleaned in decades, this is the spot for you,” he wrote.

“At first, we were assigned to a room with an attractive water feature.

“Whenever someone in the room above took a shower, the water poured through the ceiling into our room, giving us a shower as well.

“We protested about it and were moved to a different room as a result. There was no water feature in room two, but there were no curtains or shades in the bathroom, so the people on the other side got a close-up view of a man in the shower or on the toilet.

“We attempted to connect to the WiFi but were unable to do so; we were later informed that it was not available in the bedrooms!

“We went down to breakfast the next morning, and it was the worst full English I’ve ever tasted. The dish was drenched in grease and made with the most basic of components. We became nauseated from the orange juice.

“Even though we had paid for breakfast, we chose to spend the rest of our trip in cafes.

“In brief, if you look at the photographs on the website, this hotel appears to be fairly nice, but don’t be fooled.

“You have been informed that this is the worst hotel I have ever seen.”

Britannia, the owner of Scarisbrick, was contacted for comment but did not react by the time of publishing.