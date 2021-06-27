Visiting restrictions have been reinstated at Whiston, St Helens, and Newton hospitals.

From today, the St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust will reintroduce visitation restrictions.

The Whiston, St Helens, and Newton Hospitals Trust has been testing a new visiting system with a small group of visitors.

In response to the increase in Covid infections, they stated today that they will reintroduce complete restrictions on all wards.

A man seen outside a hotel room window in the city center prompts a large police response.

Exceptional cases, such as patients requiring end-of-life care or those with special requirements, will still be able to visit, according to the Trust.

It will also be maintained for pregnant women who have a support partner who is able to attend checkups, labor, and limited post-natal visits.

“Like other hospitals in the Cheshire and Merseyside region, we have taken the painful decision to reintroduce visiting limits across all of our institutions,” said Sue Redfern, Director of Nursing, Midwifery, and Governance.

“As the rate of Covid-19 infection in our communities climbs, we are admitting a rising number of patients that require viral care, and we believe this is the best course of action at this moment.”

“We understand your disappointment and frustration, but the health, safety, and well-being of our patients, communities, and employees remain our first concern.”

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone in our communities for their continuing support and understanding at this difficult time.”

Visiting will be permitted only if the following conditions are met:

A maximum of two visitors are allowed for patients who are nearing the end of their lives.

A lady in labor with only one partner, antenatal consultations, and limited post-natal visits COVID tests must be performed on each person who attends.

A child is visited by one parent or an acceptable adult. The Special Care Baby Unit is also included.

One carer that is supporting someone with a mental health issue such as dementia, a learning disability or autism or other similar complex conditions, where not being present would cause the patient to be distressed