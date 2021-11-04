Virginia Giuffre, the alleged rape victim of Prince Andrew, will appear in court in the United States.

In court, Prince Andrew will face Virginia Giuffre. In August, Giuffre filed a lawsuit in New York City against the king, alleging sexual abuse. Judge Lewis Kaplan of the United States District Court disclosed the trial’s schedule during a hearing on Wednesday.

The trial will take place between September and December 2022, according to Judge Kaplan. Due to anticipated jury delays caused by the epidemic, the judge chose to set a window rather than a definite date.

During a teleconference on Wednesday, Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies and Prince Andrew’s lawyer Andrew Brettlet said they expected to take depositions from eight to twelve witnesses before the trial. While the full list of witnesses is still being kept under wraps, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are anticipated to be included.

Giuffre stated in the lawsuit that between 1999 and 2002, the Duke of York compelled her to have intercourse with him three times, one of which occurred while she was a juvenile. The allegations have been refuted by Prince Andrew on numerous occasions.

According to Giuffre, one of her sexual contacts with Prince Andrew occurred while she was on a private Caribbean island owned by Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sexual abuser who died in his jail cell in August 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges.

The Duke of York declared in a BBC interview two months after Epstein’s death that the alleged sexual assault on Epstein’s private island could never have happened because he was at home with his children on the alleged date.

“No, that couldn’t have happened because I was at home with the kids on the date that was mentioned,” he explained. “At about four or five o’clock in the afternoon, I took Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party. Then, because the Duchess was away, we have a simple family rule: when one is away, the other is present. I was on terminal leave from the Royal Navy at the time, so I was at home,” he explained.