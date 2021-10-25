Virgil van Dijk screams at Cristiano Ronaldo, while Liverpool defender Fred grins.

On Sunday, Liverpool reasserted their dominance over bitter North West rivals Manchester United in spectacular way.

The Reds defeated the 10-man Europa League finalists 5-0, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick and Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also scoring.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is now unbeaten in 22 games in all competitions, and they are only a point behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

During the 90 minutes at Old Trafford, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

Throughout his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has not been particularly popular with Liverpool fans.

And the obnoxious Portuguese were at it again at the weekend, just avoiding being sent off when kicking the helpless Curtis Jones shortly before half-time.

The visitors were underwhelmed, particularly Virgil van Dijk, who dashed up to Manchester United’s captain before kicking him backwards with a flick of his left shoulder.

It was possibly Ronaldo’s closest encounter with the Liverpool defense all game.

That flashpoint sparked a ruckus, with United losing their collective rag in the face of such a humiliating defeat.

As tempers boiled, Ibrahima Konate took advantage of the opportunity to further assert his control over the home side by delivering Bruno Fernandes a hefty shove in the back.

Konate had already snubbed Ronaldo and ignored Fred early in the game, laughing at the attentions of the United midfielder.

That is, without a doubt, the best approach to begin gaining popularity among Liverpool supporters.

Liverpool’s 3,000-strong travelling support was enjoying the time of their life as they romped to a record-breaking victory.

All of the old favorites were played, and even Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a lifelong Reds fan, was serenaded – if not in the way he would have preferred.

Strangely, the loudest – or at least most amusing – applause of the afternoon came immediately after Ronaldo had netted a consolation for the home side, only for it to be promptly washed out. “The summary has come to an end.”