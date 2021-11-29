Virgil Abloh Has Passed Away: Off-White Founder Virgil Abloh Has Passed Away After a Long Battle With ‘Rare’ Heart Cancer.

After a protracted battle with cancer, Virgil Abloh, the revered founder of Off-White and artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, died on Sunday. He was 41 years old at the time.

The French fashion house confirmed the fashion designer and entrepreneur’s death. Abloh died of cardiac angiosarcoma, a “rare” and “aggressive” type of heart cancer, according to his parent company, LVMH.

Abloh’s Instagram account also posted a message announcing his death. Since being diagnosed with the disease in 2019, the designer has chosen to deal with it privately, according to the statement.

“Virgil bravely fought cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, for nearly two years. Since his diagnosis in 2019, he has chosen to fight his struggle in seclusion, undertaking countless difficult treatments while leading several prominent institutions in fashion, art, and culture,” according to a portion of the statement.

His status was not specified, but cardiac angiosarcoma can form on the outer surface of the heart, within one or more chambers of the organ, or within the heart’s muscle tissue, according to the National Cancer Institute.

According to Stanford Health Care, the signs and symptoms of the ailment include chest pain, exhaustion, shortness of breath, palpitations, and swelling of the feet, legs, ankles, and belly.

So, how uncommon is this ailment? Angiosarcoma affects one in every five million people in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Because he was able to rise to the pinnacle of the luxury brand business, Abloh was seen as a ground-breaking Black designer. According to the New York Times, he was a frequent collaborator of businesses like Nike in addition to his work at Louis Vuitton and Off-White.

“The news of Virgil Abloh’s death has left us devastated. Virgil Abloh has been a beloved member of the Nike, Jordan, and Converse families since 2016. Nike stated, “He was a creative force with a drive for challenging the existing quo, pushing forth a new vision, and inspiring numerous generations along the way.”

“We’re all stunned by this shocking news. “Virgil was not only a brilliant designer and visionary, but also a man with a beautiful soul and profound knowledge,” said LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault in a statement on Twitter.

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon and their two children, Lowe and Grey, as well as his parents Nee and Eunice and sister.