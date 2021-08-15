Vincent Kartheiser, star of the film “Titans,” “vehemently denies” on-set misbehavior allegations, according to a report.

According to a report, Vincent Kartheiser was the focus of two internal investigations sparked by allegations of on-set misconduct on the Season 3 set of the DC series “Titans.”

The “Mad Men” alum was investigated by Warner Bros. Television’s Labor Relations department after multiple allegations were made against him, including disruptive, juvenile behavior, and inappropriate comments, according to Deadline. He plays Dr. Jonathan Crane (a.k.a. Scarecrow) on the HBO Max series. The 42-year-old actor’s representative has subsequently refuted the charges.

Due to COVID-19 procedures preventing investigators from traveling to the “Titans” set in Toronto, Canada, the department interviewed key persons and conducted inquiries remotely, according to unnamed sources.

According to Deadline’s sources, the first investigation was conducted into a complaint about verbal insults and outbursts, and it decided that Kartheiser’s actions did not warrant termination. The studio, on the other hand, is said to have verbally scolded the actor for his behavior.

When Season 3 production was about to complete, the studio received a second complaint about Kartheiser’s behavior. According to the site, a new investigation was undertaken, and this time it resulted in a representative being posted to the set to supervise his activities.

Other allegations of misbehavior against Kartheiser were made in the complaints and reviewed by the studio’s Labor Relations department, but sources informed Deadline that they were not verified.

“Vincent Kartheiser adamantly denies the allegations,” a spokeswoman for the actor said in a statement to the outlet on Friday. Warner Bros. examined the situation and informed Mr. Kartheiser of the studio’s standards regarding on-set behavior, and he promised to follow their instructions.”

Scarecrow, played by Kartheiser, is an Arkham Asylum convict who used to torment Gotham City by utilizing toxins to exploit his adversaries’ phobias. Scarecrow has already appeared in DC films such as “The Adventures of Batman,” “Harley Quinn,” and “The Lego Batman Movie.”

On “Gotham,” Charlie Tahan portrayed the same character. Meanwhile, in Christopher Nolan’s film “Batman Begins,” Cillian Murphy played the part.

Kartheiser was one of three new characters featured in Season 3 of “Titans.” According to Entertainment Weekly, Savannah Welch will play Barbara Gordon, a former Batgirl, while Jay Lycurgo will play Tim Drake, a streetwise teen who is better known as Batman’s third Robin.

If “Titans” gets renewed for Season 4, Kartheiser signed a one-year deal with the production and is not likely to return. He is best known for playing Pete Campbell on AMC’s “Mad Men.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.