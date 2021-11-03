Vin Diesel Jokes ‘Play Great’ in Dwayne Johnson’s Films [Video].

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel have had a long-running dispute. Now it appears that jokes regarding Diesel have made their way into Johnson’s film as well.

Diesel’s cameo in Johnson’s new film “Red Notice” has gained a lot of notice, and when asked about it, the latter said they “play beautifully.”

On Tuesday, Johnson went on Sirius XM’s “The Jess Cagle Show,” where he revealed that his Netflix heist thriller included a fun dig at Diesel, with whom he had a public dispute after the two co-starred in many “Fast & Furious” flicks.

Cagle brought up the joke during the broadcast, saying he was scared it would “start everything off again.” The “Jumanji,” on the other hand, shrugged it off and stated that the “Red Notice” gag was not his invention.

“People were asking me about it, and they just, they find a way, and what’s funny is, you know, these Vin Diesel jokes, which play really well with the crowd, which is always a nice thing… because it’s really, it’s all about them.”

He went on to say, “But, contrary to popular belief, these jokes do not originate with me. ‘I got a wonderful one,’ they say, and I’m like, ‘yeah.’ ‘I have another great Vin Diesel joke.’ ‘I’m sure you do.’ Always amusing.” This barb arises in the action film in a scene where Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Johnson joke about Diesel auditioning for a role in the beloved musical “Cats,” according to Entertainment Weekly. The dispute between them was first reported in 2016 while they were filming the eighth movie of the “Fast & Furious” franchise. Johnson referred to several of his coworkers as “candy asses” in an Instagram post that has since been deleted, and many assumed he was referring to Diesel.

However, everything appears to be in the past now, as Johnson said last month that he and Diesel just discussed their tumultuous relationship and came to an understanding that they are on “opposite sides of the spectrum,” according to Vanity Fair.