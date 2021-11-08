Vin Diesel Inviting Dwayne Johnson To Join ‘Fast And Furious 10’: Twitter Reacts: ‘Do It,’ says the narrator.

Vin Diesel publicly requesting former co-star Dwayne Johnson to return to the “Fast and Furious” films has sparked varied reactions on the internet.

Diesel, 54, used Instagram on Sunday to make a personal plea to Johnson, 49, to return to the franchise for the upcoming “Fast and Furious 10.”

The two stars previously collaborated on “Fast Five,” “Fast & Furious 6,” and “Furious 7,” but had a falling out during filming “The Fate of the Furious,” the eighth chapter, in 2016. Johnson never returned to the franchise after their feud, though he did feature in his own 2019 spin-off, “Hobbs & Shaw.” Diesel stated on social media that he wanted to “fulfill my commitment” to the late Paul Walker to “create the best ‘Fast’ [movie]in the finale,” but that this could only happen if Johnson fulfills his “destiny” to reprise his role as Hobbs in the final film.

Diesel’s message drew varied reactions from “Fast and Furious” fans and Twitter users, with some blaming him for making it public and others suggesting Johnson should not return.

“This is simply impolite. If you want him to be a part of it, do it quietly rather than making him the bad person who refuses. This is a ruse “One Twitter user made a comment.

Diesel may have wanted Johnson back since “F9” was underwhelming and “he needs [The Rock] back to keep it realistic,” according to one theory.

According to a third internet commenter, Johnson should not return and Diesel should take a break from the series. They also mentioned that the “Black Adam” star has a slew of upcoming projects. “Mate, you’ve lost a good one. It’s past time to let go, “added the user

Others, on the other hand, were more enthusiastic about Johnson’s inclusion in the final two “Fast and Furious” films. Some fans asked Johnson to put a stop to his feud with Diesel and conclude the series on a positive note.

“Please, The Rock, do it. I’d like to see a Dodge Challenger make it into the quantum realm “one of the fans wrote.

Johnson and Diesel, according to another netizen, "both need it." "Oh please!" wrote a third user, pleading with the former professional wrestler to return to the series. Johnson and Diesel's alleged feud on the set of "Fast and Furious" became public in 2016 after the former labeled a handful of his male "Fast and Furious" co-stars "candy a—es" and "unprofessional" on Instagram, prompting fans to assume that it was a joke.