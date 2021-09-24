Viewers of This Morning’s “professional bimbo” are left with the same question.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary hosted Friday’s edition of ITV’s main daytime show.

Alicia Amira, an influencer who wants to reclaim the term “bimbo,” joined them on the episode.

The dictionary definition of a bimbo, according to Alison Hammond, is “a young lady deemed pretty but not educated.”

And the 31-year-old expressed her desire to create her own “bimbo” school in order to change the word’s negative connotations.

“It’s not about changing what a bimbo is; it’s about changing people’s perceptions of it with the stigma and judgment,” she said.

However, her extremely long nails distracted This Morning fans on Twitter throughout the conversation.

The show’s viewers all had the same question regarding how she manages to keep up with daily tasks.

“How can she function with those nails?” @ruth clark wondered.

“Those nails are dangerous,” Victoria warned.

“I’ve injured myself countless times with short nails, and I don’t know how she can do normal things with those!” Lisa added.

“She needs to be careful around sharp objects,” another commenter said.

“THEY AIN’T NAILS THEY RULERS,” Louise wrote. How can she go about her everyday activities with those on?”