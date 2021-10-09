Viewers of Gogglebox are enraged that a vital aspect of the show is missing.

Fans were overjoyed to see their favorite TV reviewers back on their screens when the new season of Gogglebox premiered four weeks ago.

However, fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the absence of subtitles provided on All 4’s website.

Some people complained on Twitter that they couldn’t see the show since there were no subtitles.

“#gogglebox @Channel4,” Lisa tweeted. PLEASE RESTORE THE SUBTITLES AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!!! “If Channel Five can do it, why can’t you?” “Channel 4 still haven’t sorted their subtitles #Gogglebox,” J Davy wrote. “Come on @Channel4 sort your s*** out…. no subtitles still!” said a third. #gogglebox spoils me and my deaf lover.” “It’s been almost two weeks and there are still no subtitles for viewers on @Channel4 awful!” Claire commented. It’s difficult to watch #Gogglebox #MAFS when you rely on them to explain things to you.” “@Channel4 still no subtitles for #Gogglebox so a waste of time,” Ashely commented. “@Channel4 still no subtitles!!” Emma tweeted. #Gogglebox.” Following a fire alarm at a broadcast center, Channel 4 has been beset by technological troubles for the previous few weeks.

“On Saturday, September 25, 2021, Channel 4’s channels and on-demand services were considerably impacted when the fire suppression system at Red Bee Media, the firm that broadcasts our services, was triggered,” the statement stated.

“The building was evacuated, and no one was hurt, but we were forced to go off the air for a while.”

“Although all of our stations are currently airing again, we are still having issues with programs and advertisements, as well as audio and video quality, due to the incident.”

“Since the incident, we’ve had issues with our All 4 service, and we’re unable to provide any programs with audio description, subtitles, or sign language.”

“As a result, we’d like to apologize for any issues you may be having while watching your favorite episodes.” We want to reassure you that we are working hard to get everything back to normal as soon as possible.

“Until then, the summary comes to an end.”