Viewers Might Have Missed 5 ‘Arcane’ Easter Eggs in Episode 1.

The first few episodes of “Arcane” are now accessible on Netflix, and in addition to the brilliantly-crafted setting and unique interpretations on the backstories of prominent “League of Legends” characters, the successful program also has a lot of Easter eggs that many fans of the game will enjoy seeing.

While the show takes place before the present timeline of “League of Legends,” it isn’t afraid to throw in a few of nods to the game and previous Riot stories.

Fans may have missed a few Easter eggs in the first episode of “Arcane.”

Teemo Mushrooms are a type of mushroom.

Vi and the gang walk by a merchant sitting on top of a cage holding a little krug as they return to the undercity. A box of toxic mushrooms, identical to those employed by Teemo, may be found to the left.

Reference to Tryndamere and Heart of Gold

The Lanes’ nasty merchant offers a few unique things that “League of Legends” fans will remember. When Vander entered Benzo’s business in the first episode, there were a few things that jumped out.

A helmet like that of Tryndamere, the Freljord’s barbarian monarch, sits atop the gateway.

Following that, Benzo can be seen peering through a magnifying lens at an odd-looking trinket. This is the Heart of Gold, one of the “League of Legends” items that has been decommissioned. Deathcap of Rabadon A wide-brimmed hat with a face embroidered into it sits on one of the shelves of Benzo’s shop. This headgear is quite similar to Rabadon’s Deathcap, a magical artifact that greatly increases one’s magical ability. It’s also conveniently located adjacent to Ekko, a champion who can make excellent use of the item in-game.

Masks from the Ionian Islands

When the Piltover Enforcers enter the business, Ekko uses a looking glass affixed to a mask to spy on them. This mask is very similar to the champion Jhin’s. It even only has one functional “eye.” In the meantime, the masks adjacent to it appear to be from Ionia’s Blood Moon event.