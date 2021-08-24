Viewers are blasting presenters’ questions on Good Morning Britain.

Fans of Good Morning Britain slammed the questions asked by presenters on today’s broadcast, saying they were inappropriate.

The ITV news broadcast is now hosted by a rotating cast of guests, with Ranvir Singh and Charlotte Hawkins presenting the show on Tuesday.

They discussed the key topics of the day, particularly the aftermath of the Afghanistan conflict.

Pen Farthing, a former Royal Marines commando and founder of the Nowzad Dogs charity who is currently stranded in Afghanistan, was interviewed by the hosts.

Fans of the show, on the other hand, flocked to Twitter to criticize the questions as being too long.

“Why are your questions to guests so long?” one user wondered. By the time your journalists/presenters finished asking the questions, I’d forgotten the answers? “It’s not a critique; I adore #gmb; it’s just a question.”

“I’ll ask again – do the directors of #gmb take no heed of viewer comments, particularly the long rambling questions from the presenters taking up much of the interview time with guests?” said another.

“Why does it take the two newsreaders on “Good Morning Britain” half an hour to ask interviewees questions?” wondered a third.

Other viewers chastised the hosts for allegedly interrupting the guests during their responses.

“Why do #gmb bother having visitors on?” one user wondered. Ranvir is the one who asks the questions and then replies them?

“Ranvir, don’t interrupt Pen Farthing; he needs to be free to give his message and be heard!” said another.

“Please quit interrupting people when they are talking,” said a third. It’s a challenging watch.”