[Video] Whoopi Goldberg on Dating Younger Men: “It’s Tiring.”

Whoopi Goldberg, the legendary actress, has spoken out about the drawbacks of dating younger guys.

With her “The View” chat show co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Cindy McCain, the 65-year-old debated what should be an age gap between a love pair.

During the conversation, Haines inquired about Goldberg’s dating preferences, asking, “Whoopi, do you go younger or older?” “It all depends on my mood,” she replied. On Wednesday, a video of the exchange was released on Twitter.

Goldberg added in the video, “Sometimes you meet someone younger than you and… well, it would be ideal if everyone was well-matched and well-dressed, but that isn’t the case. And you find it where you find it, and it may or may not endure a long time.” Goldberg reflected on a time in her life when she dated a younger man and why she no longer does.

She explained, “Let me tell you why I stopped doing a lot of things with younger people.” “‘I can’t believe this,’ he exclaimed after I went out with a younger guy. ‘What are you talking about?’ I asked. ‘I had no idea Paul McCartney had another band,’ he claimed. And you’re like, ‘The Beatles?’ ‘You’ve never heard of The Beatles?’ ‘No!’ says the speaker.” She went on to say that when you go out with a younger person, “you have to give a lot of information, and it may be exhausting.” “Then there’s the other side of the coin, where you’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re younger, but you look great!’ ‘You’re fine,’ says the narrator. So there’s no telling, “she said.

Between 1973 to 1979, Goldberg was married to footballer Alvin Martin. She married David Claessen, a Dutch cinematographer, in 1986 and divorced in 1988. From 1994 to 1995, she was married to actor Lyle Trachtenberg.

In terms of acting, Goldberg will next be seen in the film “Fairy Tale Forest.” She’ll also appear in the upcoming television series “Harlem,” which is now in post-production. She’ll also be included in the animated film “Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk.”