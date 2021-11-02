[Video] Ryan Reynolds, Kim Kardashian, and Lil Nas X Attend the WSJ. Innovator Awards 2021.

On Monday, the WSJ. Awards 2021 were held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City to recognize innovators. The event drew a large number of celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds, Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X, and Lewis Hamilton.

A video depicting celebrities and noteworthy individuals who were honored at the event was released on the official Twitter account of WSJ. Magazine.

In the caption, they stated, “Welcome to the 2021 Innovator Awards!” The award-giving body wrote, “Tonight we’ll be recognizing Kim Kardashian West, Kim Jones, Lewis Hamilton, Ryan Reynolds, Sesame Street, Colson Whitehead, Maya Lin, and Lil Nas X!”

At the event, Reynolds wore a three-piece suit with a navy-blue tie. He finished off his ensemble with a pair of brown leather formal shoes.

The actor told ET during his red-carpet arrival that he is “very motivated by stories.” He went on to say to the source, “I believe that narrative is as important in business as it is in show business, which is where I got my start in this cinematic bread and butter. However, I enjoy sharing stories. For me, storytelling is an important aspect of creativity.” Reynolds posed with Lil Nas X, who was dressed in a black and white ensemble.

Kardashian wore a stunning brown leather suit with long gloves to the event, where she was also awarded. She also wore a diamond bracelet and ring.

During the ceremony, British racing driver Lewis Hamilton was also honored. He was dressed in a blue suit with a light blue turtleneck shirt underneath.

Demi Moore was photographed with Kim Jones, a fashion designer. Moore wore a black shiny jacket with a laced bra that was visible. Jones, on the other hand, was dressed fully in black. Moore and Jones can be seen hugging one other on the red carpet in a snapshot uploaded by an Instagram user.

Model Karlie Kloss wore a Grace Ling semi-transparent jacket and matching leggings to the event. Diamond earrings completed her ensemble.

Meadow Walker, Paul Walker’s daughter, was photographed in a bright red off-shoulder dress. She can be seen conversing with Hamilton in photographs published on Twitter by a Twitter user.

Many more celebrities attended the WSJ. Innovator Awards 2021, including Emily Ratajkowski and Martha Stewart.