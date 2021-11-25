[Video] Nightbirde Cancer Treatment Update: The ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Says She’s Witnessing a “Slow Miracle”

Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski of “America’s Got Talent” is seeing “slow and modest miracles” in her fight against breast cancer.

The 30-year-old singer expressed her desire for a “quicker miracle” in her therapy.

“I’m hoping for a miracle that happens sooner rather than later. It’s happening day by day, little by little. I’m starting to feel better. I did receive a scan report, and a lot of the items that were previously present vanished. We’re on our way because a lot of the big stuff has shrunk in size “On Tuesday, she told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

During her audition, Nightbirde revealed that she was pregnant “”She had a 2% chance of survival” because the disease had spread to her lungs, spine, and liver, and she said, “2% isn’t zero percent.” 2 percent is a lot, and I wish more people knew how fantastic it is “”Yes, it is.” The singer informed everyone that she is handling the situation admirably.

“Oh, my god. It’s a lot to take in “She confessed. “The highest of highs and the lowest of lows in life all taking place at the same time…all in front of millions of people. It’s a lot to bear, but it’s an honor since the rest of the globe is doing the same.” When questioned if she was “content with the battle to continue to dream about what comes next,” the singer replied that the anguish of giving up would be worse than the uncertainty of the pursuit.

“Sometimes I feel like life is like a game of ‘Choose Your Pain,'” she explained. “The agony of keeping going or the agony of giving up. The anguish of continuing comes with a lot more uncertainty, but I believe the pain of giving up is far worse.” Nightbirde also claimed that she was writing and singing songs.

“Right now, I’m really proud of what I’m writing. Pain may be a gift because it pushes you to dive to new depths…to dig for riches… I’m incredibly proud of the things I’m working on, and my voice is improving. I actually sung a lot today, and even if it’s not perfect, I’m so delighted to be singing that I can’t stop grinning “today,” she says. Nightbirde left “America’s Got Talent” in August to focus on her cancer treatment after her inspiring performance in June where she premiered her original composition, “It’s Okay.” She shattered it. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.