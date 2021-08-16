[Video] Lil Wayne Opens Up About Mental Health And A Childhood Suicide Attempt.

Lil Wayne has never shied away from discussing his mental health struggles or previous experiences. During an episode of “Uncomfortable Conversations With Emmanuel Acho,” the five-time Grammy winner spoke up about his mental health and suicide attempt once more.

Emmanuel Acho, the show’s host, said at the start of the interview that Wayne volunteered to come on the show and talk about his mental health concerns. When asked why he decided to go on the show, Wayne stated that he had a simple purpose in mind: to help others by sharing his tales.

“Thinking I can help, hoping I can help anyone else out there who’s struggling with any health difficulties by being vulnerable, just like you stated earlier,” the rapper continued, adding that he thought he was being brave by taking this action.

“However, I approach it by being brave and taking action.”

He continued, “As a kid, around 10 years old, when I was told I couldn’t have what I wanted, what I dreamed of, and what I sought, and that was to rap.” I was willing to put my life on the line for it.”

Later, the 38-year-old rapper mused on a childhood memory. When his mother discovered he was lying about going to school, he was 12 years old and knew he was about to be punished. He got his mother’s gun, pressed it to his chest, and fired the trigger before she could arrive home. Fortunately, the rifle wasn’t loaded, but he passed out from the shock.

Acho was taken aback by the revelation and sought to figure out why Wayne didn’t try to talk to his mother instead of attempting suicide.

“Words weren’t even able to be stated or spoken, and you don’t have them. Oh, you don’t speak in that language, my mother said at the time. You don’t give her anything, you don’t talk about it, and you don’t tell her anything. Opinion?” Wayne remarked.

This isn’t the first time Wayne has discussed the incident. Over the years, he’s mentioned it in several interviews and songs. But he insisted for a long time that he was fooling around with the rifle and had unintentionally shot himself. Wayne, on the other hand, told a completely different story in “London Roads.” “I recall going inside your gun cabinet, putting the weapon to my breast, and missing my heart.”

Soon after, admirers began to wonder if.